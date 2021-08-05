Star Gazing: Joseline, Mary J. Blige And Gabrielle Union Debut New ‘Dos

Summer is the season for switching it up. For some women, that means a short haircut, for others, that means a pop of color. For celebrities, it’s typically all of the above.

Despite concerns about COVID-19 and the Delta variant continuing to rise, major TV and film productions are still underway in New York and Los Angeles, which is where we spotted many of our favorite stars this week. Outside of movie and television sets, others are simply jet setting and looking more than fabulous while at it.

Check out the new looks and latest pics of some of your favorite stars below.

01 Jennifer Hudson J-Hud surprised fans at a ‘Queens Night Out’ screening Of her upcoming movie ‘Respect’ In Atlanta. 02 Keara Wilson Keara Wilson, creator of the “Savage” dance, is presented with a copyright for her moves by choreographer JaQuel Knight. 03 Gabrielle Union Gabby U traded in her new natural cut for long thick braids for a trip to Vegas. 04 Joseline Joseline and her baby girl serving looks in the house before stepping out. 05 Regina King We don’t know what project Regina King currently has in the works, but it’s safe to say she definitely isn’t slowing down. 06 Teyana Taylor Sticking to her retirement from music, Teyana Taylor was seen on the set of “A Thousand and One” in Harlem. 07 Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo was one of many special guests at The Cut’s How I Get It Done Dinner hosted by the publication’s Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner. 08 Mary J. Blige The singer was spotted on set filming for the next season of Power Book II: Ghost coming this fall. 09 Meagan Thee Stallion Meg turned up for her hotties in Chicago at the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. 10 K Michelle Just a casual serve.