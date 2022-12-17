Star Gazing: ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Premiere, ‘Avatar 2,’ And More

The stars entered the holiday season with winter premieres of highly anticipated films. In Hollywood, the sequel 13 years in the making, Avatar 2: The Way of Water, drew stars to its blue carpet. Chart-toppers like The Weeknd and H.E.R., each contributing to the film’s soundtrack, and Zoe Saldaña, the film’s star.
In New York, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, premiered with red carpet fanfare, with stars Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, and Nafessa Williams in attendance alongside the Houston family for her long-awaited official biopic.
Elsewhere, Lizzo hit the stage for iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball, ringing in the season with her hits in festive holiday costumes.
Take a look at these, and more star snaps of the week below:
The Weeknd, H.E.R.
The songbirds were spotted on the blue carpet of the world premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
H.E.R.
The songstress was all smiles at the Avatar 2 premiere.
Zoe Saldana
The Avatar 2: The Way of Water star was stunning in all Black on the blue carpet.
Halle Bailey
An underwater actress herself, Halle Bailey was seen smiling ear-to-ear on the Avatar 2 carpet.
Coco Jones
The Bel-Air starlet turned heads at the blue carpet premiere of the highly-anticipated Avatar sequel.
Jordyn Woods
The socialite was seen matching the vibe at the premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water.
Jodie Woods
Jodie was a vision in blue on the Avatar 2 premiere red carpet.
Karrueche Tran
The starlet hosted a holiday affair featuring Zacapa XO cocktails for a crew of her closest friends.
Karrueche Tran
She was all smiles at The Pendry in Los Angeles in the company of her best homegirls.
Kasi Lemmons
Director Kasi Lemmons was spotted at the premiere of her film “Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody.”
Nafessa Williams
The star turned heads at the premiere of her latest film.
Nafessa Williams, Stanley Tucci, Naomi Ackie, Clive Davis and Tamara Tunie
The cast of I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Clive Davis struck a pose on the red carpet of their biopic achievement.
Ashton Sanders
The actor rocked a bold look on the carpet of his latest film, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
Naomi Ackie
The star of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody stunned in metallics on the red carpet.
Naturi Naughton
The actress was pretty in green at the premiere of Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody.
Lizzo
The songstress performed onstage at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball.
Lizzo
The songstress brought the holiday spirit to the Z100 Jingle Ball 2022
Amber Ruffin
The late-night host was seen sparkling at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball
Fat Nwigwe, Tobe Nwigwe
The couple was spotted at House Of Blues Houston in their signature green.