Star Gazing: ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Premiere, ‘Avatar 2,’ And More

The stars entered the holiday season with winter premieres of highly anticipated films. In Hollywood, the sequel 13 years in the making, Avatar 2: The Way of Water, drew stars to its blue carpet. Chart-toppers like The Weeknd and H.E.R., each contributing to the film’s soundtrack, and Zoe Saldaña, the film’s star.

In New York, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, premiered with red carpet fanfare, with stars Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, and Nafessa Williams in attendance alongside the Houston family for her long-awaited official biopic.

Elsewhere, Lizzo hit the stage for iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball, ringing in the season with her hits in festive holiday costumes.

2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

