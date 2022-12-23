Star Gazing: Celebs Celebrate The Season At Holiday Parties

As the holidays officially kick off this weekend (and you get those out-of-office replies prepared), the stars have already been in full celebration mode. Rap starlet Latto had a big week in the city of Atlanta, giving back to the community with Stacey Abrams before celebrating her 24th birthday with an alien-themed birthday bash.
Elsewhere in the city, the city’s mayor held a masquerade holiday gala benefitting the UNCF, with figures like Danny Glover, Se. Raphael Warnock, and Jeezy in attendance.
Take a look at these, and more star snaps of the week below.
01
Latto and Stacey Abrams
The rapper and the politico were spotted giving back at Latto’s “Christmas In Clayco” event in Jonesboro, Georgia.
02
Latto
The rap starlet was all smiles at her Christmas community event.
03
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins
The rapper and his wife were spotted at the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
04
Danny Glover, U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock
The acting legend and the GA Senator were dapper alongside guests at the UNCF Ball in Atlanta.
05
Issa Rae
The star was seen winter-ready at the Amazing Grace Conservatory 25th Anniversary Celebration “Home For The Holidays” Event
06
Wendy Raquel Robinson
The actress struck a pose on the “Home for the Holidays” red carpet
07
Issa Rae, Wendy Raquel Robinson
The actresses were all smiles while linking up for a photo
08
Jamie Foxx
The triple-threat singer/actor/comedian celebrated his 55th birthday in style in Paris, France.
09
Jamie Foxx
Foxx received a cake fit for a king presented by Privé Revaux at L’Arc Paris
10
Mickey Guyton
The country singer performed a Christmas concert at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.
11
Mickey Guyton
Guyton was a vision in sparkle detail during her Nashville Music City Christmas performance.
12
Janelle Monae
The actor was stylish as always for their red carpet appearance at Kings Cross Station in support of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
13
Stormzy
The drill star was seen at his annual “A Very #MERKY Christmas” event in London.
14
Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Sheree Whitfield, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Courtney Rhodes and Kenya Moore
It was a Housewives affair at Kandi’s Peach Social in Atlanta.
15
Cynthia Bailey
The model-turned-reality star had Vueve in tow for the holiday gathering of RHOA Peaches at Bedroom Kandi Museum.
16
Latto
The rapper went for an otherworldly look at her Area 24 Birthday Celebration.
17
Latto
The rap starlet was surrounded by her friends and family in alien costumes while she celebrated her 24th in Atlanta.