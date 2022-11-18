Star Gazing: Celebs Hit The Red Carpet For The GQ Men Of The Year Awards, ‘Devotion,’ And More

As winter temps barreled in this week, celebs kept the heat turned up on red carpets and awards ceremonies from Los Angeles to London.
In Las Vegas, R&B crooners and soul music enthusiasts came together at the Orleans Theater to film the 2022 Soul Train Awards ceremony, looking stunning to accept honors and catch career retrospectives from classic acts like Xscape and Morris Day and the Time.
Back in Hollywood, stars shined on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards and the highly-anticipated film Devotion, starring Jonathan Majors, had its world premiere. Plus Michelle Obama spoke during her book tour in DC.
See more star snaps from the week below.
09
GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION – Arrivals
10
Michelle Obama
Our forever FLOTUS was spotted speaking onstage during the “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour” at Warner Theatre in DC.
11
Jonathan Majors, Christina Jackson, and Michael B. Jordan
The Devotion stars stunned on the carpet
12
Arlo Parks
The British songbird was spotted looking fly on the GQ Men Of The Year Awards red carpet.
13
Sabrina Elba
The socialite turned heads on GQ’s red carpet.
14
Octavia Spencer
The actress was seen at a special screening of her upcoming Holiday flick, Spirited, in London.
15
Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan
The actors turned on the smiles and the smolder at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ Devotion.
16
Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, and Jermaine Dupri
The R&B chart-toppers struck a pose on the Soul Train carpet.
17
Morris Day
The honoree and 80’s icon made a statement on the carpet.
18
Queen Naija
The soul singing starlet stunned in electric pink.
19
Eric Bellinger
The R&B heavyweight was dapper on the carpet of the 2022 Soul Train Awards.
20
LeToya Luckett
The songstress shined on the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards blue carpet.
21
SiR
The Inglewood crooner kept it zen on the way into the Orleans Arena.
22
Muni Long
The hitmaker dazzled on Soul Train’s blue carpet.
23
Baby Tate
The rap starlet was blue-carpet ready on her way into Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena.
24
Joyce Wrice
The songstress kept it simple in silver on the Soul Train step and repeat.
25
Candiace Dillard-Bassett
The Real Housewife and R&B diva made a grand entrance on the Soul Train Awards red carpet.