Star Gazing: Celebs Hit The Red Carpet For The GQ Men Of The Year Awards, ‘Devotion,’ And More

As winter temps barreled in this week, celebs kept the heat turned up on red carpets and awards ceremonies from Los Angeles to London.

In Las Vegas, R&B crooners and soul music enthusiasts came together at the Orleans Theater to film the 2022 Soul Train Awards ceremony, looking stunning to accept honors and catch career retrospectives from classic acts like Xscape and Morris Day and the Time.

Back in Hollywood, stars shined on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards and the highly-anticipated film Devotion, starring Jonathan Majors, had its world premiere. Plus Michelle Obama spoke during her book tour in DC.

See more star snaps from the week below.