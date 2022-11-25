Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More

With hearty leftovers and holiday shopping season finally in full swing, the stars were spotted looking stunning at events from Los Angeles to New York.

In LA, stars shined on the red carpet for the premiere of Paramount+’s newest family comedy, Fantasy Football. Stars Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan and more were spotted grinning ear-to-ear and striking fun poses for the paparazzi.

It was a particularly busy weekend for Jordan, who was seen at ComplexCon alongside his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors having a deep dive conversation about their upcoming boxing sequel – Jordan’s directorial debut – at a moderated panel, before Pusha T took the stage alongside longtime fashion and music collaborator, NIGO.

Take a look a more star snaps of the week below.