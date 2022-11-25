Home · Celebrity

Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of 'Fantasy Football,' Complexcon & More

With hearty leftovers and holiday shopping season finally in full swing, stars were spotted looking stunning at events from LA to NY.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
By Rivea Ruff ·

With hearty leftovers and holiday shopping season finally in full swing, the stars were spotted looking stunning at events from Los Angeles to New York.

In LA, stars shined on the red carpet for the premiere of Paramount+’s newest family comedy, Fantasy Football. Stars Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan and more were spotted grinning ear-to-ear and striking fun poses for the paparazzi.

It was a particularly busy weekend for Jordan, who was seen at ComplexCon alongside his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors having a deep dive conversation about their upcoming boxing sequel – Jordan’s directorial debut – at a moderated panel, before Pusha T took the stage alongside longtime fashion and music collaborator, NIGO.

Take a look a more star snaps of the week below.

01
Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland
The co-stars embraced on the red carpet of their latest project, Fantasy Football
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
02
Marsai Martin
The Fantasy Football star was spotted looking stunning at her red carpet premiere.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
03
Kelly Rowland
The child of destiny looked amazing at the premiere.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
04
Michael B. Jordan, Marsai Martin
The actors were all smiles at Paramount Studios.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
05
Michael B. Jordan
One of Hollywood’s busiest men, Michael B. Jordan turned heads on the Fantasy Football red carpet.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
06
Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors
The Creed III stars shared a laugh while discussing their highly-anticipated upcoming flick.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
07
Pusha T
The legendary rapper hit the stage at Complexcon
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
08
Ava DuVernay
The directorial diva dropped jaws on the red carpet for the International Emmy Awards in NYC.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
09
Blair Underwood, Ava DuVernay, Benjamin Bratt
The Hollywood heavy-hitters took a moment to pose for a flick at the International Emmys.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
10
Roy Wood, Jr.
The comedian and The Daily Show star struck a pose before the ceremony.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
11
Gabrielle Union-Wade
The starlet was stunning in all black on the streets of NYC.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
12
Patti LaBelle
The songstress and pie maven was spotted waving at admirers outside her appearance at Good Morning America.
Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More
TOPICS: 