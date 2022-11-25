Star Gazing: Celebs Geared Up For The Holidays In Style At The Premiere of ‘Fantasy Football,’ Complexcon & More

With hearty leftovers and holiday shopping season finally in full swing, the stars were spotted looking stunning at events from Los Angeles to New York.
In LA, stars shined on the red carpet for the premiere of Paramount+’s newest family comedy, Fantasy Football. Stars Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan and more were spotted grinning ear-to-ear and striking fun poses for the paparazzi.
It was a particularly busy weekend for Jordan, who was seen at ComplexCon alongside his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors having a deep dive conversation about their upcoming boxing sequel – Jordan’s directorial debut – at a moderated panel, before Pusha T took the stage alongside longtime fashion and music collaborator, NIGO.
Take a look a more star snaps of the week below.
01
Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland
The co-stars embraced on the red carpet of their latest project, Fantasy Football
02
Marsai Martin
The Fantasy Football star was spotted looking stunning at her red carpet premiere.
03
Kelly Rowland
The child of destiny looked amazing at the premiere.
04
Michael B. Jordan, Marsai Martin
The actors were all smiles at Paramount Studios.
05
Michael B. Jordan
One of Hollywood’s busiest men, Michael B. Jordan turned heads on the Fantasy Football red carpet.
06
Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors
The Creed III stars shared a laugh while discussing their highly-anticipated upcoming flick.
07
Pusha T
The legendary rapper hit the stage at Complexcon
08
Ava DuVernay
The directorial diva dropped jaws on the red carpet for the International Emmy Awards in NYC.
09
Blair Underwood, Ava DuVernay, Benjamin Bratt
The Hollywood heavy-hitters took a moment to pose for a flick at the International Emmys.
10
Roy Wood, Jr.
The comedian and The Daily Show star struck a pose before the ceremony.
11
Gabrielle Union-Wade
The starlet was stunning in all black on the streets of NYC.
12
Patti LaBelle
The songstress and pie maven was spotted waving at admirers outside her appearance at Good Morning America.