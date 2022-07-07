Walik Goshorn

ESSENCE Festival of Culture returned to its full, in-person glory on-the-ground in New Orleans, and with it came hundreds of thousands of revelers from all over the world converging to express and experience Black Joy en masse.

As always, big names in entertainment showed up and showed out for the duration of the weekend, turning up across the grounds and experiences dressed to the nines and ready to push the culture forward.

In between participating in important cultural convos during the daytime experience and rocking the festival stages at night, stars joined in on the fun at parties, brunches, backstage and in the concert audience.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: (L-R) Marsai Martin and Janet Jackson attend “Be Bold” Dinner Series honoring Janet Jackson presented by Coca-Cola at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for CMPR Inc.)

Take a peek at who was on the scene for ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s big 2022 return.