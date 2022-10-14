Home · Celebrity

Star Gazing: Janet Jackson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Meagan Good And More Celeb Sightings

By Rivea Ruff ·

Stars linked up across the pond and across the country for conferences, fashion shows, and premieres this week.

In England, Janet Jackson was joined by warriors of Black Panther:Wakanda Forever and The Woman King, Letitia Wright and Sheila Atim, at Alexander McQueen’s runway show in Greenwich. Tiwa Savage and Edward Enninful were also spotted.

Back stateside, The Rock solidified his next action hit Black Adam in Times Square, while Tracee Ellis Ross, Megan Good, Taraji P. Henson, Sam Jay, and more stars gathered to inspire and advise Black creatives from all over the nation at NYC’s CultureCon.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Tracee Ellis Ross attends CultureCon NYC 2022 Presented by The Creative Collective NYC at Duggal Greenhouse on October 08, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for CultureCon)

Take a look at some of the hottest snaps of the stars from this week.

Letitia Wright, Janet Jackson and Sheila Atim
These queens of screen linked up looking stunning at the Alexander McQueen SS23 runway in Greenwich.
Edward Enninful
The Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue was fly and fashionable at the Old Royal Naval College for McQueen’s runway.
Tiwa Savage
The Afrobeats diva was a vision in red at McQueen’s runway show.
Naomi Campbell
The runway legend killed her walk as always for the Alexander McQueen show in Greenwich, England
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Aldis Hodge
Superhumans linked up at the NYC world premiere of DC’s “Black Adam.”
Dwayne Johnson
The actor rocked red at the premiere of his latest action adventure flick.
Aldis Hodge
The actor had the smolder turned on full throttle on the red carpet of DC’s Black Adam premiere.
Ashleigh Murray
Maurice Williams, Lena Waithe and Kenya Barris
The Hollywood heavy hitters linked up at CultureCon while discussing Entergalactic on Netflix.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The actress and producer shared some words of inspiration with the crowd at CultureCon 2022.
Megan Good
The actress was stunning on the CultureCon red carpet.
Taraji P. Henson
The big-screen superstar was a vision in blue at CultureCon NYC 2022, Presented by The Creative Collective NYC.
Sam Jay
The comedian was all-smiles after hosting a comedy panel at Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse for CultureCon NYC 2022.
Phoebe Robinson
The Everything’s Trash star was stunning in animal print before hosting a fireside chat with Tracee Ellis Ross at NYC’s CultureCon.
Kendrick Sampson
The Insecure star was spotted on the carpet of the creative conference.
Imani Ellis and Tayshia Adams
The CEO & Founder of CultureCon and The Creative Collective NYC stopped for a snap with the television host.
