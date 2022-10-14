Star Gazing: Janet Jackson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Meagan Good And More Celeb Sightings

Stars linked up across the pond and across the country for conferences, fashion shows, and premieres this week.

In England, Janet Jackson was joined by warriors of Black Panther:Wakanda Forever and The Woman King, Letitia Wright and Sheila Atim, at Alexander McQueen’s runway show in Greenwich. Tiwa Savage and Edward Enninful were also spotted.

Back stateside, The Rock solidified his next action hit Black Adam in Times Square, while Tracee Ellis Ross, Megan Good, Taraji P. Henson, Sam Jay, and more stars gathered to inspire and advise Black creatives from all over the nation at NYC’s CultureCon.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Tracee Ellis Ross attends CultureCon NYC 2022 Presented by The Creative Collective NYC at Duggal Greenhouse on October 08, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for CultureCon)

Take a look at some of the hottest snaps of the stars from this week.