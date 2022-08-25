Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’

Fan anticipation is at a fever-pitch for Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings spinoff, The Rings of Power, and a select handful of celebrities and tastemakers were able to get a first look at the new fantasy series ahead of its September 2 premiere.

In both New York and Los Angeles, stars like Michael B. Jordan, Lena Waithe, and Yvette Nicole Brown popped out to see what the latest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work has in store.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Sophia Nomvete attends “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” New York Screening at Lincoln Center on August 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Beginning in a time of relative peace in the mythical land of Middle-Earth, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil. Taking place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, the show chronicles Middle-Earth’s Second age, and highlights events such as the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, and the last days of unity between Elves and men, as these kingdoms and characters plant seeds and carve legacies that will live on long after they are gone.

Take a look at the stars that were on hand to get a first look at Amazon’s new fantasy series.