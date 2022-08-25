Home · Celebrity

Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power'

In both New York and Los Angeles, stars popped out to see what the latest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' anthology has in store.
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
By Rivea Ruff ·

Fan anticipation is at a fever-pitch for Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings spinoff, The Rings of Power, and a select handful of celebrities and tastemakers were able to get a first look at the new fantasy series ahead of its September 2 premiere.

In both New York and Los Angeles, stars like Michael B. Jordan, Lena Waithe, and Yvette Nicole Brown popped out to see what the latest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work has in store.

Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Sophia Nomvete attends “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” New York Screening at Lincoln Center on August 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Beginning in a time of relative peace in the mythical land of Middle-Earth, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil. Taking place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, the show chronicles Middle-Earth’s Second age, and highlights events such as the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, and the last days of unity between Elves and men, as these kingdoms and characters plant seeds and carve legacies that will live on long after they are gone.

Take a look at the stars that were on hand to get a first look at Amazon’s new fantasy series.

01
Sophia Nomvete
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
02
Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
03
Sara Zwangobani
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
04
Jerrie Johnson
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
05
Malcolm Mays
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
06
Cynthia Erivo
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
07
Lena Waithe, Sophia Nomvete, and Cynthia Erivo
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
08
Sophia Nomvete
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
09
Michael B. Jordan
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
10
Michael B. Jordan
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
11
Latasha Gillespie and Sophia Nomvete
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
12
“The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere & Screening
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
13
Shoniqua Shandai
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
14
Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
15
Ismael Cruz Córdova
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
16
Brandon Kyle Goodman
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
17
Sarah Jeffery
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
18
Yvette Nicole Brown
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’
TOPICS: 