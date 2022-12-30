Star Gazing: Celebs Close Out The Year Courtside And Coupled Up

This time of the year is typically reserved for cuddling up by the fireplace and keeping warm indoors from winter’s cold, but many stars were still seen in the streets this week, closing out 2022 with a bang.
Amazon Music Live held its final concert of 2022 in Los Angeles on December 29 with headliner 21 Savage and in New York, Christmas and early New Year’s parties were underway with Offset and Hot 97 DJ Funk Master Flex.
Other stars spent time courtside cheering on their favorite teams during some of the last basketball games of the year, while entertainers like French Montana and Nick Cannon were spotted giving back to those in need during the holidays.
Scroll below to see what your favorite celebs were up to this week.
01
Mariah Carey
The singer was spotted shopping with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Aspen.
02
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon served those in need at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Christmas Celebration.
03
French Montana
The rapper gave out toys to children in South Florida this holiday.
Joshua CoX @jcoxmedia
04
21 Savage
The rapper performed the 2022 finale of Amazon Music Live’s new concert series in LA.
05
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton
The couple attend the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
06
Drake
Drake and son Adonis attended the game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena.
07
Ice Spice
The newcomer was spotted at Funk Flex’s What New York Sounds Like Christmas Night Party.
08
Offset And Cardi B
The couple were seen earlier this week where Offset performed an end of year concert at Nebula.
09
Coi Leray and DreamDoll
Rappers Coi Leray and DreamDoll were in attendance for offset’s show.