Star Gazing: Celebs Close Out The Year Courtside And Coupled Up

This time of the year is typically reserved for cuddling up by the fireplace and keeping warm indoors from winter’s cold, but many stars were still seen in the streets this week, closing out 2022 with a bang.

Amazon Music Live held its final concert of 2022 in Los Angeles on December 29 with headliner 21 Savage and in New York, Christmas and early New Year’s parties were underway with Offset and Hot 97 DJ Funk Master Flex.

Other stars spent time courtside cheering on their favorite teams during some of the last basketball games of the year, while entertainers like French Montana and Nick Cannon were spotted giving back to those in need during the holidays.

Scroll below to see what your favorite celebs were up to this week.