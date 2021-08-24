Star Gazing: Ashanti, Tracee Ellis Ross, And Tiffany Haddish Are 40+ Goals

We don’t know who came up with the idea that 40 is old because, as the kids would say, famous women who’ve hit that milestone in recent years are giving the young girls a run for their money.
While many of us are still getting our bearings after a tumultuous 2020, the ladies on this list have reemerged on sets and red carpets looking like they’re doing nothing less than flourishing. While Tiffany Haddish, Ashanti, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Tracee Ellis Ross are getting finer with time, Lizzo, Lori Harvey, and Keke Palmer and living their best lives while young, wild, and free.
Scroll below to see the stars we’re gazing at this week and peep why we think blue might be Black women’s new color.
01
Tracee Ellis Ross
Miss Ross stunned in a blue body-con dress and bright yellow pumps on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
02
Tiffany Haddish
Platinum blonde looks amazing on Tiffany Haddish while attending the WWE SummerSlam after party in Vegas.
03
Ashanti
Ashanti set the whole internet on fire when she stepped out in this blue mini-dress for Fat Joe’s birthday party in New York.
04
Kimora Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons and her kids rolled deep to the Sugar Factory in Westfield Century City for Aoki Lee’s birthday.
05
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer glittered in this gold number on set in LA.
06
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji has inspired us to chop our locks looking this good at the VIP Pool Party screening of her new film Vacation Friends.
07
Lori Harvey
We know we’re supposed to be looking at Michael B. Jordan but it’s Lori Harvey’s toned arms that have us inspired.
08
Lizzo
One thing about Lizzo, she’s going to give you something to talk about.
09
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson brought audiences to tears with her performance of “Nessum Dorman” at the We Love NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park.
10
Allyson Felix
Allyson Felix shows off her stems and a head full of fun girls during her appearance on Jimmy kimmel Live.