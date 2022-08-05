From private recording sessions to red carpet screenings and premieres, stars gathered in their finest from coast to coast to kick off summer’s grand finale across the country.
In New York, the players of Barcelona FC joined Chlöe for a private Spotify recording session at the iconic Electric Lady Studios.
Back down south, Jamie Foxx hosted not one, but two screenings for his upcoming comedy-action-adventure flick, Day Shift, in Miami and Atlanta.
Take a look at more star sightings from this week below.
Jamie Foxx
The actor turned on the smolder on the red carpet for the premiere of Day Shift in Miami, FL.
Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco
The duo was spotted on the red carpet for the Miami premiere of their Netflix original horror/action/comedy, Day Shift.
Tiffany Haddish
Bronzed skin + blonde hair = stunning!
Tiffany Haddish
The actress was a vision in sienna satin at the premiere of her new film “Easter Sunday”
Ferran Torres, Iñaki Peña, Rapinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang and Arnau Tenas, Thierry Henry, Chlöe
The songstress was all smiles with the championship team.
Barcelona FC, Chlöe
Spotify and Football Club Barcelona hosted an intimate studio session with Chlöe Bailey at Electric Lady Studios in NYC
Chance The Rapper
Mr. The Rapper himself was spotted sitting for an interview with Sirius XM
Phaedra Parks
The reality star was spotted at the Ms. Business: The Experience InvestFest Edition private dinner at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta
Dominique Jackson, Elle Moxley
The Pose star teamed up with H&M and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute in Allen, Texas for the second annual “Fresh And Fabulous For Fall” event to celebrate LGBTQ+ youth.
Dave Franco, Kandi Burruss, and Jamie Foxx
The trio teamed up to host a special Atlanta screening of Day Shift.
Kandi Burruss and Jamie Foxx
The industry veterans were all smiles on the red carpet of the Atlanta screening of Day Shift.
Shamea Morton and Kandi Burruss
The RHOA castmates struck a pose at the screening.
Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker
The couple was caught canoodling on the carpet for the Atlanta screening of Day Shift.
Joyce Jones, Bertha Jones, Jamie Foxx, Nora Wilcox, and Kandi Burruss
Jamie kicked it with the Old Lady Gang at IPIC Atlanta for the screening of his new film Day Shift.
Woody McClain
The actor was ready to enjoy the newest Netflix offering at the IPIC in Atlanta.
Big Tigger
The radio personality was spotted at Netflix’s special Atlanta screening of Day Shift hosted by Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.