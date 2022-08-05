From private recording sessions to red carpet screenings and premieres, stars gathered in their finest from coast to coast to kick off summer’s grand finale across the country.

In New York, the players of Barcelona FC joined Chlöe for a private Spotify recording session at the iconic Electric Lady Studios.

Back down south, Jamie Foxx hosted not one, but two screenings for his upcoming comedy-action-adventure flick, Day Shift, in Miami and Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 04: (L-R) Dave Franco, Kandi Burruss, and Jamie Foxx attend a special Atlanta screening of DAY SHIFT presented by Netflix and hosted by Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco at IPIC Atlanta on August 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

