Star Gazing: Celebs Spotted Across The Globe

With the stars finally exiting New Orleans after an action-packed ESSENCE Festival of Culture, celebs were seen everywhere from LA to NY and even across the pond for premieres, concerts, interviews, and sightings.
Rappers and singers like Kehlani, J. Cole, and Cardi B were all on stages around the world giving their fans a show, while premieres for films like DC League of Super Pets and shows like HBO Max’s upcoming Rap Sh!t pulled the stars to the red carpets of LA.
Take a look at some of the top star sightings of the week.
01
Kevin Hart
The comic was spotted at a special screening Of Warner Bros. DC League Of Super Pets in LA
02
Dwayne Johnson
The Rock was seen cozying up to his character at the premiere of DC League of Super Pets in Los Angeles.
03
Issa Rae
Issa was a vision in green metallic at the “RAP SH!T” Red Carpet Premiere
04
Suzanna Makkos, RJ Cyler, Aida Osman, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, Jonica Booth, KaMillion,
The creators were all smiles while welcoming the premiere of HBO Max comedy series, Rap Sh!t.
05
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran was spotted on the hot pink carpet for Rap Sh!t‘s LA premiere
06
Gail Bean
The Snowfall/P-Valley star was all smiles at the buddy-rap comedy premiere.
07
Viola Davis
The star was seen feeling like a kid again with Minnie Mouse at Disneyland
08
Sterling K. Brown
The Black Panther star reconnected with his “brother” King T’Challa at Disney California Adventure Park.
09
Lizzo
The songstress stopped by Sirius XM in NYC
10
Lizzo
Lizzo was a vision of beauty at Sirius XM studios.
11
Kehlani
Kehlani performed onstage at IN BLOOM, imagined by Kehlani presented by Grey Goose Essences at Pier 17 in NY
12
Kehlani
The songstress cooled off with a refreshing Grey Goose cocktail before her IN BLOOM performance.
13
J. Cole
The rapper ripped the stage at Wireless Festival in Birmingham, England.
14
Cardi B.
The ESSENCE cover star delivered her hits while performing at Wireless Festival.
15
Remy Ma, Don Pooh, Ne-Yo
The trio connected at Brooklyn Chop House in NY for the Haute Living Dinner celebrating cover star Ne-Yo
16
Don Pooh, NE-YO and Remy Ma
The crew was all smiles.
17
Ashanti
The songstress was seen strutting the streets of NY on July 13.
18
Phoebe Robinson
The comedian, author, and star of Everything’s Trash was seen in NY.