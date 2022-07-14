Star Gazing: Celebs Spotted Across The Globe

With the stars finally exiting New Orleans after an action-packed ESSENCE Festival of Culture, celebs were seen everywhere from LA to NY and even across the pond for premieres, concerts, interviews, and sightings.

Rappers and singers like Kehlani, J. Cole, and Cardi B were all on stages around the world giving their fans a show, while premieres for films like DC League of Super Pets and shows like HBO Max’s upcoming Rap Sh!t pulled the stars to the red carpets of LA.

Take a look at some of the top star sightings of the week.