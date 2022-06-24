All eyes are on Los Angeles this weekend, as the 2022 BET Awards prepare to kick off with some of the biggest and brightest names in Black music, film, television, and social media.
Naturally, stars from all genres and mediums are flocking to the West Coast to see which of them will win the coveted trophy signifying their Black Star Power, and to do a little celebrating in between.
Stars like Kehlani, Karruche Tran, the cast of Bel-Air, and the newest generation of Hip-Hop stars were seen dancing the night away and rubbing elbows at several events leading up to the big show.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Jabari Banks and Jordan L. Jones attend House Of BET on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Take a look at who’s who and where they were below:
Kehlani
Kehlani toasted to Summer with Grey Goose at Belle’s Beach House in Venice, California.
Kehlani Toast
Grey Goose And Kehlani Toast To Summer And In Bloom With Grey Goose Essences at Belle’s Beach House
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran kicked off her hot girl summer by enjoying her day at The Gymshark Gardens By Whitney Simmons in LA.
Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson attends Spotify’s All Rap-Caviar Experience
Lakeyah
The rap star let her diamonds shine at Spotify’s Rap-Caviar Experience
DDG and Coi Leray
The rappers were all-smiles att Spotify’s All Rap-Caviar Experience
Monaleo and Jourdin Pauline
The next generation of woman-dominated rap linked up at Rap-Caviar’s LA event.
Bryson Tiller and Neil Dominique
R&B heavy hitter Bryson Tiller and Music exec Neil Dominique linked up on the Rap-Caviar red carpet.
Amber Rose
The budding rap diva kept it lowkey in her signature shades at Rap-Caviar.
Flo Milli
The rap star stunned in all black at Rap-Caviar in LA.
Bobby V and Terrence J
The singer and the actor/host kicked off BET Awards weekend with music and games at House of BET in LA
Coco Jones
The Bel-Air beauty was spotted looking stunning in pink at House of BET
Jabari Banks and Jordan L. Jones
The new Fresh Prince and his Jazz were also seen snapping flicks at the House of BET Awards Weekend kickoff.
Gail Bean
The gorgeous star of Snowfall and P-Valley paused to flash a smile at the BET Awards weekend kickoff.
Cynthia Bailey
The model and Real Housewives alum was spotted sitting pretty at the House of BET event.
Jimmy Akingbola
The Bel-Air star took a moment to show off his dapper ‘fit at House of BET.
Joey Bada$$
The rapper-turned-actor was seen sitting on a panel at the House of BET kickoff to BET experience.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
The Emmy-winning actress turned heads at the Juneteenth B-Hen Block Party Presented by DIAGEO.
Janelle Monáe
The singer was spotted dancing the night away in celebration of Juneteenth at the B-Hen Block Party in Los Angeles.
E.J. Johnson
The socialite was seen keeping cool with a Smirnoff Ice Neon Lemonade at the Juneteenth B-Hen Block Party Presented by DIAGEO.
Kendrick Sampson
The actor struck a pose while celebrating Juneteenth.
Jean Elie
The Insecure star cooled off with a Crown Royal cocktail at the Juneteenth celebration.
Brian Henry
The DJ and party host greeted guests at his Juneteenth Block Party with a Smirnoff Ice Neon Lemonade.