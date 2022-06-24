All eyes are on Los Angeles this weekend, as the 2022 BET Awards prepare to kick off with some of the biggest and brightest names in Black music, film, television, and social media.

Naturally, stars from all genres and mediums are flocking to the West Coast to see which of them will win the coveted trophy signifying their Black Star Power, and to do a little celebrating in between.

Stars like Kehlani, Karruche Tran, the cast of Bel-Air, and the newest generation of Hip-Hop stars were seen dancing the night away and rubbing elbows at several events leading up to the big show.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Jabari Banks and Jordan L. Jones attend House Of BET on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Take a look at who’s who and where they were below: