Star Gazing: Janet Jackson, New Edition Hit The Stage

With the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby this past weekend, stars from all media descended on Louisville for fun, bets, and bourbon at the race and its surrounding festivities. On top of the typical galas, pre-and post-parties, and Derby-style events, the legendary Janet Jackson kicked off a brand new annual tradition surrounding the race, with a little help from New Edition.

Kicking off the first-ever Kentucky Derby concert at Louiville’s Lynn Family Stadium – the first concert ever held at the venue no less – Janet and NE shut the stage down in Derby-inspired outfits, and kept the crowd rocking until nearly the wee hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, in London, British screen stars linked up for the grand opening of a posh new rooftop bar. Take a look at the week’s happenings below:

01 Janet Jackson The legend was spotted attending Louisville’s Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of her big show. 02 Ronnie DeVoe, Janet Jackson, Shamari DeVoe, and Johnny Gill The performers were all smiles at the Barnstable-Brown Mansion the night before the big race (and even bigger show). 03 Jack Harlow The rapper posed with one of the competing horses just before the big race kicked off. 04 Yvette Nicole Brown The host and actress was spotted backstage ahead of the big New Edition and Janet Jackson concert. 05 New Edition The classic R&B group shut down the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, KY on Derby night. 06 Janet Jackson Opting for a bright orange performance ‘fit, Janet stunned the crowd with her first-of-its-kind post-Derby concert. 07 Janet Jackson The star dazzled with her dance moves. 08 Bryson Tiller Across town, the crooner was snapped celebrating Jack Harlow’s album release at the Talk of The Town Derby afterparty, presented by Spotify and RapCaviar. 09 DJ Drama The Mixtape King stopped by Louisville’s Ice House to celebrate Jack Harlow’s sophomore album. 10 Langston Bleu and Brittney Spencer The soul singer and the country crooner stopped by the Spotify and RapCaviar celebration to support the Louisville hometown hero. 11 Nicholas Pinnock, Naomie Harris, Afua Hirsch and Jimmy Akingbola The actors were snapped across the pong at the VIP launch party for Wagtail, London’s newest luxury rooftop bar. 12 Jimmy Akingbola and Nicholas Pinnock The Brits turned on their smolder at Wagtail’s launch party. 13 Naomie Harris and Nick Grimshaw The actress hopped behind the DJ booth and guided the crowd at the rooftop party.