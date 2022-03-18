Star Gazing: Rihanna, The Williams Sisters, Jodie Turner-Smith, And More

The stars aligned and shined on red carpets and private events from coast to coast this week. While stars of the big and small screens got together for the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, then for the National Board of Review awards gala in New York, others descended upon Austin, Texas for South by Southwest.
Meanwhile, Rihanna brought out her bump for the launch of her beauty brand in Ulta Beauty locations.
Take a look at more star sightings from this week.
01
Rihanna
The superstar mama-to-be celebrated the launch of Fenty Beauty sales at Ulta Beauty looking glowy and glam.
02
Rihanna
Rih was all smiles with product in tow at Ulta Beauty
03
Will Smith, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, and Spike Lee
The legends attended the National Board of Review awards gala at Cipriani NYC
04
Zazie Beetz
The ESSENCE Cover star was spotted on her way into Cipriani to enjoy the festivities looking sexy and Spring-ready.
05
Aunjanue Ellis and Ebony Obsidian
The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree struck a pose with her award presenter and fellow actress.
06
Danielle Deadwyler and Zazie Beetz
It was a mini-reunion for the The Harder They Fall castmates as they accepted honors for Best Ensemble Cast at the National Board of Review gala.
07
Trevor Noah, Will Smith
The comedian and the actor were dapper and all-smiles at Cipriani
08
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Spike Lee
Questlove accepted the award for Best Documentary for Summer of Soul, presented by legendary documentarian Spike Lee.
09
Venus Williams, Rita Ora, and Jodie Turner-Smith
The ladies were spotted celebrating at Netflix’s Critics Choice Awards After Party at Lumiere Restaurant.
10
Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander
The actresses were spotted in front of The Met shooting scenes for season 2 of Gossip Girl in NYC.
11
Jordan Alexander and Savannah Smith
The Gen Z stars were preppy and pretty on the famous steps of the historical institution (and early aughts landmark for original Gossip Girl fans)
12
Sabrina Elba
The socialite was spotted at the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022 in London.
13
Lashana Lynch, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Lou Llobell and Clara Rugaard
The actresses linked up for CHANEL’s private Pre-BAFTA event at 5 Hertford Street in London
14
Naomie Harris
The decorated actress attended The Man Who Fell To Earth premiere during SXSW
15
Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022 – Inside
16
Ashanti
The songstress was all smiles while discussing Women’s History Month and legacy at SXSW
17
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
The comedic actress showed up in support of The Lost City at the Whitby Hotel in NYC
18
Benny the Butcher and Busta Rhymes
The rappers were spotted at Benny’s Tana Talk 4 listening party in New York
01
Rihanna
The superstar mama-to-be celebrated the launch of Fenty Beauty sales at Ulta Beauty looking glowy and glam.
02
Rihanna
Rih was all smiles with product in tow at Ulta Beauty
03
Will Smith, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and Spike Lee
The legends attended the National Board of Review awards gala at Cipriani NYC
04
Zazie Beetz
The ESSENCE Cover star was spotted on her way into Cipriani to enjoy the festivities looking sexy and Spring-ready.
05
Aunjanue Ellis and Ebony Obsidian
The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree struck a pose with her award presenter and fellow actress.
06
Danielle Deadwyler and Zazie Beetz
It was a mini-reunion for the The Harder They Fall castmates as they accepted honors for Best Ensemble Cast at the National Board of Review gala.
07
Trevor Noah, Will Smith
The comedian and the actor were dapper and all-smiles at Cipriani
08
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Spike Lee
Questlove accepted the award for Best Documentary for Summer of Soul, presented by legendary documentarian Spike Lee.
09
Venus Williams, Rita Ora, and Jodie Turner-Smith
The ladies were spotted celebrating at Netflix's Critics Choice Awards After Party at Lumiere Restaurant.
10
Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander
The actresses were spotted in front of The Met shooting scenes for season 2 of Gossip Girl in NYC.
11
Jordan Alexander and Savannah Smith
The Gen Z stars were preppy and pretty on the famous steps of the historical institution (and early aughts landmark for original Gossip Girl fans)
12
Sabrina Elba
The socialite was spotted at the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022 in London.
13
Lashana Lynch, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Lou Llobell and Clara Rugaard
The actresses linked up for CHANEL's private Pre-BAFTA event at 5 Hertford Street in London
14
Naomie Harris
The decorated actress attended The Man Who Fell To Earth premiere during SXSW
15
Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022 - Inside
16
Ashanti
The songstress was all smiles while discussing Women's History Month and legacy at SXSW
17
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
The comedic actress showed up in support of The Lost City at the Whitby Hotel in NYC
18
Benny the Butcher and Busta Rhymes
The rappers were spotted at Benny's Tana Talk 4 listening party in New York