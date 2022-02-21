Lil Kim, Solange And Saucy Santana — This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Instagram/@remyma
By Greg Emmanuel ·

This week, celebrities put their best outfits on to celebrate the 2022 Super Bowl, and to attend the many shows and parties at New York Fashion Week. While Rihanna continued to show us all that she’s a maternity style icon, other celebrities were sharing their strongest street style looks.

Some of our favorite moments from this week include: Solange being spotted at Telfar’s fashion show, Flo Milli and Saucy Santana partying at Diesel’s flagship store and Lil Kim being photographed wearing sexy lingerie designed by Savage X Fenty

See all of this week’s best celebrity fashion moments ahead.

01
Remy Ma & Fat Joe
Instagram/@remyma
02
Winnie Harlow
Instagram/@winnieharlow
03
Jazmine Sullivan
Instagram/@jazminesullivan
04
Lil’ Kim
Courtesy of Jose DeVillegas
05
Olivier Rousteing
Instagram/@olivier_rousteing
06
Solange
Courtesy of Martin Romero
07
Nicki Minaj
Instagram/@nickiminaj
08
La La
Instagram/@lala
09
Marlo Hampton
Instagram/@marlohampton
10
Aleali May
Instagram/@alealimay
11
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Instagram/@gabunion
12
Flo Milli
Courtesy of Raymond Hall/GC Images
13
Saucy Santana
Courtesy of Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

