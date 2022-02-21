Lil Kim, Solange And Saucy Santana — This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities

This week, celebrities put their best outfits on to celebrate the 2022 Super Bowl, and to attend the many shows and parties at New York Fashion Week. While Rihanna continued to show us all that she’s a maternity style icon, other celebrities were sharing their strongest street style looks.

Some of our favorite moments from this week include: Solange being spotted at Telfar’s fashion show, Flo Milli and Saucy Santana partying at Diesel’s flagship store and Lil Kim being photographed wearing sexy lingerie designed by Savage X Fenty.

See all of this week’s best celebrity fashion moments ahead.

