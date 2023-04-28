Here’s Why Sofia Richie’s Brother, Miles, Missed Her Wedding

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Richie, 24, recently tied the knot and her brother, Miles, wasn’t there to see it. While his absence had people talking, there isn’t fire on the mountain. A rep told TMZ Miles missed out on Richie’s big day because of COVID. After feeling under the weather right before the wedding, he took a COVID test and it came back positive.

Per the report, allegedly, Sofia would have loved for her brother to be in attendance but understands the reason for his absence. Brother and sister also made clear it’s all love, as he shared a photo of the newest bride and groom in his InstaStories on April 26 with the caption, “Absolutely obsessed with you two. Love you.” Sofia responded, reposting the story and captioning it “Love you the most.”

The daughter of the famous singer Lionel Richie and the baby of the family married music executive Elliot Grainge. The wedding took place at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France and she wore multiple custom-made Chanel dresses for the glam occasion. Her father walked her down the aisle while her sister, Nicole Richie, was by her side. The new bride also happened to get married on the same day as the most decorated gymnast in the United States, Simone Biles.

The new couple got engaged in April 2022 after dating for a year. They have a few things in common and one is being the kids of influential people within the music industry. Grainge’s father is Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge. Sofia and Elliot, 29, were friends for years before they became an item. Her now husband is also allegedly close to her brother Miles.

The two seem to be smitten with one another and have both publicly expressed their love for one another. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times this month, Grainge said his “happy place is with my girl on the couch binging a TV series where we argue about which episode we’re on.”