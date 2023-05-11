Snoop Dogg Attended His First Fashion Show With Wife Shante And Their Stylish Granddaughter As His Guests

Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg recently attended his first fashion show. The rapper, actor, and serial entrepreneur posted an image of himself, his wife Shante Broadus, and his granddaughter Cordoba posing at the Chanel Cruise show that took place in Los Angeles on May 9.

“@bosslady_ent @chanelofficial @nilerodgers Thank. U 1st fashion show,” Snoop, 50, wrote in a caption on Instagram. The happy family wore black and white, with Snoop rocking a headscarf covering his locs and his wife rocking some fresh braids. They sat next to music legend Nile Rodgers for the event.

Snoop didn’t only go to stunt though. He also performed for the high fashion house, presenting classics like “Gin and Juice,” “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Beautiful.”

He also brought out Anderson .Paak who performed “Smokin Out the Window.” His kids, including Cordoba’s dad, Cordell, and daughter Cori, were present when the star took the stage.

Other stars who popped up at the Chanel show include Lil Nas X, Lori Harvey, Issa Rae, H.E.R. and the fashionable Tracee Eliis Ross. This is the first time since 2007 that the brand had a cruise collection event in the Los Angeles area. The last two were held in Provence, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The “Young, Wild, & Free” rapper has been embracing a lot of firsts lately. He went on his first family vacation last year since beginning his career several decades ago in 1992. Snoop, Shante, and two of their kids, again, Cordell and Cori, along with their partners, went to the enchanting Bora Bora, Tahiti.

“I just needed to get away,” he told ESSENCE about the big trip, which led to even more in 2022. “I’ve been working so hard and not ever experiencing what a vacation was. I just wanted to do it with my wife, first of all, because she’s always been there for me and allowing me to go do shows and travel and do all the sh-t that I ever wanted to do. Never complaining just letting me go. So it was like, let me find some time to spend some time with her first, mainly. So once I asked her, she’s a loving, caring mom: ‘Let me ask my daughter, let me ask my son.’ Then before you knew it, it turned into a couple’s retreat, which I’m not opposed to because I love all my family. I know how to handle that kind of sh-t. But I just want to make her happy and it made me even more happy because we’ve done a vacation like four times this year. We went from one in 30 years to four in three months.

It may seem strange that with Snoop’s success over the years, he hasn’t attended a fashion show or been on a family vacation. However, the father is always in his bag with his hands in everything from promoting his own cereal brand to doing comedy specials on Netflix and becoming the CEO of Death Row Records. He’s also being inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 15.