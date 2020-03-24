Slim Thug Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Houston rapper Slim Thug is the latest celebrity to reveal he’s tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday, the rapper, born Stayve Thomas, revealed that although he had followed his governor’s orders and had mainly stayed at home, he still contracted the highly contagious virus affecting thousands of Americans, and even more worldwide.

“As careful as I’ve been self-quarantining, staying home, I might have went and got something to eat or something, simple stuff like that, nothing crazy,” he said in the video.

Slim Thug added that although he “stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on… my test came back positive.”

The rapper, who got tested after suffering symptoms such as high fever and coughing, said he’s now feeling much better. He also issued a warning to his fans and supporters.

“Y’all gotta take this stuff serious,” Slim Thug said. “Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they’re saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out or whatever.”

The rapper joins other celebrities, including Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, along with a number of NBA players who’ve tested positive.