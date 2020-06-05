Skai Jackson: ‘I’m Trying To Expose As Many Racists As I Can Today’

Skai Jackson / credit: Donato Sardella

There’s one thing that Skai Jackson has plenty of today: time to pull back the curtain on racists who have shared their views on social media.

The actress and author, who’s changed her Twitter name to “queen of exposing racist,” has been doing just that on her Twitter feed. For the last 48 hours, she’s circulating derogatory remarks, videos and images people have sent her either through direct messages or through the hashtag #exposingracists2020.

Conversations around racial injustices have been front and center this week as people mourn the recent unlawful deaths of several Black people who have been died due to police brutality. Like many of us, Jackson has expressed her grief over the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

Jackson has been vocal as well on using this time to reverse the blatant racism she’s seen on social media. In an Instagram post she stated, “During this sensitive time, I’ve seen some horrific statements and social media videos made by Caucasian teens/young adults. Let me say this: If I see you post it, I will expose you.” Then on Twitter, the 18-year-old reconfirmed her commitment by tweeting, “I’m trying to expose as many racists as I can today.”

I’m trying to expose as many racist as I can today but my ig dms are full and keep coming in😭 wow, I can’t believe this many people or that ignorant — queen of exposing racist (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

The young star shares her DMs are full with examples. A quick scroll of her timeline confirms what she’s received and shared to her nearly 350K followers.

Find her Instagram, and school. Y’all know what to do! pic.twitter.com/RyVvkC8Wxg — queen of exposing racist (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

his account is @ burstifields !! pic.twitter.com/I1K7pI2EUq — queen of exposing racist (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

i sadly have another racist to call out. his name is Chris Compton and he attends Terre Haute North Vigo High School in New Jersey he has mocked George Floyds death on social media and he repeatedly says the n word! His Instagram is chris_compton_savg pic.twitter.com/9p3ElR2X4x — queen of exposing racist (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

Jackson isn’t only sharing screengrabs of vile language or White teens in blackface, she’s identifying the offenders by their names, towns they live in and schools they attend. Texas Christian University responded to a Tweet about a student who’s been outed as a racist. The Fort Worth, Texas private university quickly responded to the allegations stating, “The actions do not represent the values that TCU upholds. We have reported this student to the appropriate staff members.”

These actions do not represent the values that TCU upholds. We have reported this student to the appropriate staff members. — TCU (@TCU) June 5, 2020

The former Disney star, who wrote Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower and Clapback, is no stranger to responding in bold ways to negativity. In fact, she’s been praised for her clapback skills. “Say what you have to say, tell people the truth, and don’t lie about anything,” Jackson told ESSENCE in 2019. “Usually when you make a clapback and you lie about it, people pull out the receipts. So you have to stick the facts, know that the receipts will come after you.”

With the deluge of racist receipts filling her inbox, Jackson’s racism investigative work needs a pause. Still, she’s committed to the cause. “I will expose more racist in the next couple of hours. Need a mini-break.”