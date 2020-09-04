Rapper Silento, who’s best known for his 2015 hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” is now facing felony assault charges after allegedly attacking two strangers with a hatchet.

Prosecutors claim that Silento walked into a stranger’s home in Los Angeles that was unlocked on Saturday and then began swinging a hatchet at two people. Eventually, one of the residents disarmed him.

Richard Lamar Hawk, which is the singer’s birth name, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Silento was already out on bail for an earlier arrest when the incident happened, prosecutors noted. But now jail records show he’s being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles on $105,000 bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning. If convicted, Silento could be sentenced to a maximum of six years in prison.

There’s no word on if Silento has an attorney. ESSENCE reached out to a rep for the rapper, but hasn’t heard back.