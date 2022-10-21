Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More

Celebs were spotted receiving their flowers, giving back, and gearing up for huge next steps this week.
In Jamaica, Sheryl Lee Ralph received the high honor of Order of Jamaica from her place of birth. The Emmy-winning actress was all smiles as she graciously accepted her new delegation.
Back in New York, Sean “Diddy” Combs paid a surprise visit to his Capital Preparatory School located in the Bronx.
See more star snaps from Michael B. Jordan, Jurnee Smollet, Denzel Washington, and more below.
01
Sean “Diddy” Combs
The music mogul surprised students at his Capital Preparatory School in the Bronx
02
Antoine Fuqua, Denzel Washington
The director and the legendary actor were spotted at the photocall for The Equalizer 3 in Amalfi, Italy.
03
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Emmy Award-winning actress was honored with the Order of Jamaica, now dubbing her “The Honorourable Sheryl Lee Ralph.”
04
Michael B. Jordan
The actor was all smiles while presenting the trailer for CREED III to HBCU students in Atlanta, GA.
05
Tia Mowry and her children, Cairo and Cree
The actress and her adorable kids take a spin on the Mad Tea Party attraction at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., during Halloween Time.
06
Pharrell Williams
The producer and fashion icon was icy and fly at his BBC Ice Cream Miami flagship Store opening.
07
Trina
The Baddest Chick was spotted at the BBC Ice Cream Miami Flagship Store in Miami
08
Janelle Monae
The songstress was spotted attending an upscale drinks reception for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
09
Regina Hall
The actress was seen looking stunning at The San Diego International Film Festival Night Of The Stars Tribute
10
Teyana Taylor, Pretty Vee
The ladies linked up at Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen and Bar: West Midtown to celebrate the premiere of CLEO TV’s new show, What’s Cooking? Atlanta.
11
Jurnee Smollett
Jurnee Smollett was stunning attending the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection.
12
Shiona Turini
The stylist stunned in all Black at the CHANEL dinner in Los Angeles, California.
13
Andra Day
The songstress was a vision in gold on the CHANEL red carpet.
14
Alexandra Shipp
The actress donned a classic CHANEL blazer to the Chanel event.
15
Lori Harvey
The socialite was a vision in bold black while celebrating the 1932 High Jewelry Collection.