Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More

Celebs were spotted receiving their flowers, giving back, and gearing up for huge next steps this week.

In Jamaica, Sheryl Lee Ralph received the high honor of Order of Jamaica from her place of birth. The Emmy-winning actress was all smiles as she graciously accepted her new delegation.

Back in New York, Sean “Diddy” Combs paid a surprise visit to his Capital Preparatory School located in the Bronx.

See more star snaps from Michael B. Jordan, Jurnee Smollet, Denzel Washington, and more below.