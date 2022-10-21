Home · Celebrity

Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph's Big Honor, Denzel's New Movie, And More

Stars were spotted coast to coast and country to country in this week's hottest snaps from the world of entertainment.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
By Rivea Ruff ·

Celebs were spotted receiving their flowers, giving back, and gearing up for huge next steps this week.

In Jamaica, Sheryl Lee Ralph received the high honor of Order of Jamaica from her place of birth. The Emmy-winning actress was all smiles as she graciously accepted her new delegation.

Back in New York, Sean “Diddy” Combs paid a surprise visit to his Capital Preparatory School located in the Bronx.

See more star snaps from Michael B. Jordan, Jurnee Smollet, Denzel Washington, and more below.

01
Sean “Diddy” Combs
The music mogul surprised students at his Capital Preparatory School in the Bronx
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
02
Antoine Fuqua, Denzel Washington
The director and the legendary actor were spotted at the photocall for The Equalizer 3 in Amalfi, Italy.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
03
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Emmy Award-winning actress was honored with the Order of Jamaica, now dubbing her “The Honorourable Sheryl Lee Ralph.”
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
04
Michael B. Jordan
The actor was all smiles while presenting the trailer for CREED III to HBCU students in Atlanta, GA.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
05
Tia Mowry and her children, Cairo and Cree
The actress and her adorable kids take a spin on the Mad Tea Party attraction at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., during Halloween Time.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
06
Pharrell Williams
The producer and fashion icon was icy and fly at his BBC Ice Cream Miami flagship Store opening.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
07
Trina
The Baddest Chick was spotted at the BBC Ice Cream Miami Flagship Store in Miami
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
08
Janelle Monae
The songstress was spotted attending an upscale drinks reception for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
09
Regina Hall
The actress was seen looking stunning at The San Diego International Film Festival Night Of The Stars Tribute
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
10
Teyana Taylor, Pretty Vee
The ladies linked up at Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen and Bar: West Midtown to celebrate the premiere of CLEO TV’s new show, What’s Cooking? Atlanta.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
11
Jurnee Smollett
Jurnee Smollett was stunning attending the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
12
Shiona Turini
The stylist stunned in all Black at the CHANEL dinner in Los Angeles, California.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
13
Andra Day
The songstress was a vision in gold on the CHANEL red carpet.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
14
Alexandra Shipp
The actress donned a classic CHANEL blazer to the Chanel event.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More
15
Lori Harvey
The socialite was a vision in bold black while celebrating the 1932 High Jewelry Collection.
Star Gazing: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Big Honor, Denzel’s New Movie, And More