Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield is asking for the public’s help in locating her missing mother, Thelma Ferguson, who’s been missing since March.

The reality star announced Wednesday in a lengthy post on Instagram that she and her family had not seen her mother since March 23.

“Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers,” began Whitfield in the caption of a portrait of her mother. “We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!”

Initially, Whitfield said she was “hesitant” to ask for the public’s help although she was privately “in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family.”

Whitfield initially hoped that her mother’s disappearance was simply a case of poor communication.

“Also in the past my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home,” she continued.

Whitfield asked her supporters to pray for her family and provide authorities with any information available on her mother’s location. According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Ferguson was last seen heading to the bank from her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Police note that she was wearing a black shirt, gray pants and was driving a 2009 Honda Accord.



Sheree Whitfield, her mother Thelma Ferguson and Whitfield’s daughters, Tierra Fuller and Kaleigh Whitfield. (Credit: Instagram)

“HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work,” she asserted. “As we all continue to work through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other…..Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be [eternally] grateful.”

Ferguson’s disappearance is being investigated by the Sandy Springs Police Department. They can be reached at 770-551-6923.