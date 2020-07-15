Shereé Whitfield has tested positive for COVID-19. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed Tuesday that she had contracted the virus.

“I tested positive for COVID-19, so I’ve kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half,” the mother of three said in a video posted to Instagram.

The former reality star went to encourage her thousands of social media followers to take the global pandemic seriously.

“I just want you guys to know that it is no joke,” she said, adding that she plans to share her symptoms and experience with her followers so that they can see firsthand how the virus affects the body and impacts the daily life of the person recovering from it.

Although Whitfield didn’t reveal how long she’s been battling the virus, she did say that she’s on the mend.

“I’m feeling much better today. Thank you to everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out…. I’ve just have been out of it,” she continued.

The former designer was shown support by Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Gizelle Bryant, who posted a comment, “Glad you’re feeling better,” beside the praying hands emoji.

Whitfield is not alone in battling the novel coronavirus. Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen, who spearheads each franchise, contracted the virus as well along with millions of other people around the world.

Get well soon!