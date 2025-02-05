Ryan Destiny’s Biggest Takeaway From Her Latest Role? Show Up For Yourself.

When Ryan Destiny stepped into the role of world-renowned boxer Claressa Shields for “The Fire Inside”, she wasn’t just preparing for a film — she was preparing for a complete personal revolution.

After all, when most people look at Ryan Destiny, they see a multi-hyphenate talent – actress, singer, fashion darling (I mean, have you seen her Instagram page before? Nothing but look after look after look). But before stepping into Shields’ world, Destiny saw herself differently. “I was a pretty frail person,” she admits with a laugh. “I definitely didn’t look like Clarissa.”

Destiny’s preparation was nothing short of brutal. She went from someone who’d never considered herself an athlete to embodying one of the most powerful boxers of our generation. That came in the form of weeks of intense training, strict nutrition, and a complete reimagining of what her body could achieve. “This entire world was very new for me,” she reflects. “It was all just a big learning curve for my body.”

Nutrition became her lifeline. Working with Optimum Nutrition, Destiny discovered a scientific approach to fueling her body that went far beyond her previous understanding. And those vanilla protein shakes became her secret weapon. “I didn’t even realize you needed as much protein as they make it out to be,” she says. “I went through a bunch of different proteins before finally coming across Optimum Nutrition, and it really made a difference. Protein became vital in making sure I could maintain my muscle.”

But of course, Destiny shined in the role. And like her and many Black women, transformation is never just physical. It’s political. It’s personal. Destiny found herself deeply connected to Claressa Shields’ unapologetic spirit, a quality that resonates deeply with her own experiences in Hollywood. “It’s like constantly having to show up and work twice as hard,” she explains. “And feeling like you’re never rewarded enough or it’s never enough.”

Playing Shields allowed Destiny to step into the emotional weight of being underestimated, a struggle she knows all too well. “There are so many spaces for women where we are underestimated,” she reflects. “That constant push to prove yourself, to fight for the respect you deserve—it can break you.”

This role wasn’t just about boxing, it was about resilience, self-worth, and refusing to shrink. And as a result, Destiny discovered a newfound confidence that now permeates every aspect of her life. “She’s taught me to show up for yourself as much as you possibly can and believe in yourself more than anybody else,” she says of Shields, a philosophy that now defines her own approach to career and personal growth. “She never backs down, and I’ve realized that I can’t either—especially in an industry that constantly tries to define you.”

Looking ahead, Destiny refuses to be confined by traditional expectations. She’s eyeing film genres from action and thrillers to romance, continuing to push her physical and creative boundaries. Her fitness goals for 2025 are equally ambitious — building muscle, becoming leaner, and proving that transformation is a continuous journey.

Even her Super Bowl plans reflect this new mindset. While others might be planning parties, Destiny is hitting the gym, inspired by the athletes she’s come to admire. “I’ll be in the gym, having my Optimum Nutrition protein, and really making sure I have that intake,” she says, a newfound ritual that symbolizes her commitment to continuous growth.

For Destiny, this role was a profound personal awakening. “Now that I see what my body’s capable of, I just want to do it even more,” she says.