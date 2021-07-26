If it seems like something new is going on every weekend these days, that’s because it pretty much is.
With the Rolling Loud music festival taking place over three days in Miami Gardens this past weekend, Florida was the place to catch many of your favorite singers and rappers, but that didn’t stop celebrity sightings in New York, Los Angeles, and everywhere in between.
Scroll through to catch your favorite famous ladies enjoying leisurely outings and putting in work on movie sets and music stages.
01
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage during Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival on July 25.
02
Coi Leray
Coi Leray performed on day 2 of Rolling Loud in Miami this past weekend.
03
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$Ap Rocky were spotted at the World Famous House Of Mac in Miami over the weekend.
04
Lil Kim
Lil Kim celebrated her birthday at Jue Lan Kitchen in NYC with Mary J. Blige, Misa Hylton and more of her industry besties.
05
Indya Moore
Indya Moore looked ready for the catwalk while strolling through Chelsea in Manhattan Saturday.
06
Remy Ma and Gabrielle Union
Remy Ma and Gabrielle Union were seen filming “The Perfect Find” in Harlem on July 21.
07
Leyna Bloom
Leyna Bloom celebrates her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in Hollywood, Florida.
08
Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo
NE-YO and his wife Crystal took their daughter Isabella Rose on her first Disneyland Visit.
09
Ciara
Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their baby boy’s first birthday with a baseball-themed party.
10
Kat Graham
Kat Graham stepped out for The DiscOasis VIP Night at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.