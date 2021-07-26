If it seems like something new is going on every weekend these days, that’s because it pretty much is.

With the Rolling Loud music festival taking place over three days in Miami Gardens this past weekend, Florida was the place to catch many of your favorite singers and rappers, but that didn’t stop celebrity sightings in New York, Los Angeles, and everywhere in between.

Scroll through to catch your favorite famous ladies enjoying leisurely outings and putting in work on movie sets and music stages.