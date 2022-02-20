Happy 34th Birthday, Rihanna!

Rihanna has even more to celebrate! On top of her big baby news and her recent Fenty Fragrance/Skin/Beauty event, the Piscean queen turns 34 on February 20.

The Bajan beauty has established herself as one of the top artists on the globe over the course of her nearly 15-year career. She’s bestowed her fans with multiple gifts – from her Diamond-selling classic singles to her inclusive beauty and lingerie brands.

Loading the player...

Widely considered one of the modern era’s most stunning beauties, it’s her quiet confidence and your-best-homegirl energy that keeps fans hanging on her every move and buying into all her business ventures. It’s her effortless innate sultriness and unique style that keep us fascinated with what she’s wearing as she struts the streets of NYC dripped in designer.

So, as RihRih celebrates another rotation around the sun, let’s celebrate her with some of her flyest moments over the past year. From the Met Gala red carpet to the fire escapes of the Bronx, the National Hero kills it every time.