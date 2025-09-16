Renell Medrano Celebrates Ice Magazine Volume 2 With Star-Studded NYFW Party Presented by Hennessy

Renell Medrano, Mona Tougaard, Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye

The “coldest magazine on Earth” returned to New York Fashion Week with a celebration that lived up to its name. Renell Medrano, the photographer and director who has always insisted on the beauty of the everyday muse, convened her constellation of friends and collaborators at WSA in FiDi to fête the arrival of Ice Magazine Volume 2, published by IDEA Books.

Renell Medrano

Since its debut last October, Ice Magazine has made a case for the “around-the-way girl” as not only a subject of art but its arbiter. Medrano’s editorial eye—born from her archive of Players magazines—lingers on sensuality’s softness without diluting its danger. If the first volume was a statement of intent, this second issue feels like an improvisation.

With lines wrapping around the block, the packed party became a testament to Medrano’s impact on New York’s creative scene. Inside, guests sipped bespoke Hennessy cocktails—playfully named the Henny-rita and X.pressO Martini—while the DJ trio Las Flaquitas curated a soundtrack as electric as the crowd itself.

The space came alive through presentation design by Something Special Studios and set design by Lauren Nikrooz, creating an immersive backdrop that matched the energy of the night. Pole dancers circled installations for night-long performances that wrapped around the venue interior. It was a magazine spread come to life, every detail primed for attention.

WSA, still fresh on the cultural map, has become a natural container for nights like these—where fashion, art, and nightlife collapse into one frame. The guest list reflected that synthesis: Kendall Jenner, JT, A$AP Ferg, Paloma Elsesser, Iris Law, Kendra Bailey, Justine Skye, Mona Tougaard, Bakar, Quil Lemons, Gabriel Moses, and more drifted through the crowd. It was less about celebrity and more about atmosphere—the sense that downtown belongs to Medrano for the night.

For those who couldn’t make it past the door, Ice Magazine Volume 2 is available at Ice Studios, Dover Street Market in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and London, Climax Book New York, and through IDEA Books online.