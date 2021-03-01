Regina King’s Adorable Dog Cornbread Crashed Her Golden Globes Interview

Even before the 2021 Golden Globes awards show began tonight, celebrities were getting the Internet talking with their dazzling red carpet looks and pre-show interviews. Nominee Regina King was one of them. The One Night in Miami director is one of three women nominated in the best director category tonight and during a pre-show interview with E!, King had a special visitor pop by and steal the show—her lovable dog Cornbread.

Regina King and her dog Cornbread >>> pic.twitter.com/yRlU8thSNw — InStyle (@InStyle) March 1, 2021

While King wowed in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton gown embroidered with over 40,000 sequins, the pup decided to cast himself as her co-star and crash the big interview. In the background, Cornbread could be seen walking by then plopping down for a cozy nap in his dog bed while his mom talked about her historic nomination just a few feet away.

Of course, the internet went nuts for the adorable pup.

Regina King’s dog just settled down for a full nap right in the middle of her #GoldenGlobes pre-show interview like he doesn’t even care about AWARDS pic.twitter.com/R6yLsZ08Gy — Lindsay L Miller (@lindsaylmiller) March 1, 2021

I’m Regina King’s dog giving all the lowercase energy. pic.twitter.com/Vz0Ajsrahq — Karen Strong (@KarenMusings) March 1, 2021

Shining brightly during awards show season is nothing new for King, who’s truly on a roll as she continues to rack up the awards. She won the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe and Oscar in 2019 for her starring role in If Beale Street Could Talk and she also took home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her stat turn in Watchmen.