6 Times Regina Hall Proved She’s Comedy Gold

Give Regina Hall all of her things.
It’s long been argued among the Black community that Regina Hall is the most underrated comedic actress of the modern era. Thanks to Showtime, she’s finally getting her just due. The Black Monday actress has just inked a first-look deal with the premium cabler and it couldn’t be more epic.
With this new deal, she’ll develop projects via her Rh Negative banner. And of course she wouldn’t be a Black woman without already having her first such project already in the works: a one-hour comedy special that Hall will star in and executive produce.
Here are a few of her iconic roles throughout the years that helped solidify Hall’s status in Hollywood.
01
Candy in 'The Best Man'
Regina Hall stole our hearts when she debuted as Candy in the hit film, The Best Man—a role that would cement her as Black Hollywood elite forever.
02
Brenda in 'Scary Movie'
Who could ever forget her hilarious role as Brenda in the film series Scary Movie.
03
Lena Wright in 'Love & Basketball'
Hall as Monica Wright's older sister in Love & Basketball made us all wish we had a big sister as cool as her. Though it was a supporting role, Hall held her own with a few scene stealing moments.
04
Shondra in 'Malibu's Most Wanted'
There's just something about Hall, whose comedic presence dominates every role she's in. For this oldie but goodie, Hall starred as an aspiring beautician who used to date an actual gangsta rapper named Tec (Damien Dante Wayans), to flirt with B-Rad (Jaime Kennedy).
05
Ryan Pierce in 'Girls Trip'
The 49-year-old actress co-starred in the 2017 movie Girls Trip alongside Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith, and it's considered to be the breakout role that escalated her to A list status. Now, our only hope and dream is that she will revive the role in the rumored sequel.
06
Dawn Darcy in 'Black Monday'
The role that landed her the deal with Showtime was recently renewed for a third season — and we can't wait. The Jammer Group would be nothing without the skill of Dawn Darcy, who is Maurice’s top lieutenant and former girlfriend.