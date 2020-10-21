6 Times Regina Hall Proved She’s Comedy Gold

Give Regina Hall all of her things.

It’s long been argued among the Black community that Regina Hall is the most underrated comedic actress of the modern era. Thanks to Showtime, she’s finally getting her just due. The Black Monday actress has just inked a first-look deal with the premium cabler and it couldn’t be more epic.

With this new deal, she’ll develop projects via her Rh Negative banner. And of course she wouldn’t be a Black woman without already having her first such project already in the works: a one-hour comedy special that Hall will star in and executive produce.

Here are a few of her iconic roles throughout the years that helped solidify Hall’s status in Hollywood.