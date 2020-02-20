Pop Smoke Shooting Believed To Be A Targeted Hit

Photo by Arik McArthur/Getty Images

It’s now believed that the Wednesday shooting that claimed the life of rapper Pop Smoke may have been a targeted hit.

TMZ reports that sources who have seen surveillance footage from the Hollywood Hills home the rapper was renting, saw four men approach the home and sneak around back during the early hours of the morning.

Three of the four men then walk up the side of the house to the front, while the fourth man walks in through the backdoor before later exiting through the front. Sources report that the man who entered the home did not leave with anything.

Police are still investigating the shooting and no suspects have been arrested.

It was previously reported that two men stormed into the house firing multiple shots and critically injuring the rapper. He was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood.