Happy 49th Birthday, Pharrell Williams! Photos Of The Music And Style Icon

Legendary producer, bandleader, fashion icon, father of four, and philanthropist Pharrell Williams turns 49 years young today!

Whether he was busy crafting some of the most infectious hits of the 21st century, leading the wave of streetwear influence, crafting and curating new hotel concepts, or leading the next generation of Black and Latinx entrepreneurs to success, Pharrell has been an architect of the culture for over two decades.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

As the icon celebrates another trip around the sun, celebrate alongside us with photos of his style and performance moments through the years. Of course, with a face this ageless it’s tough to tell which pics are from last week versus which are from 20 years ago, so we put them in chronological order for your convenience below:

01 2001 Skateboard P was spotted attending a Sean “Puffy” Combs party at Tao NYC back in the early days of N.E.R.D. 02 2003 The production genius was dapper at the CFDA Fashion Awards at New York Public Library 03 2004 Pharrell threw up his signature Vulcan salute while attending the Playstation 2 Pre-Grammy Party hosted by Jermaine Dupri. 04 2004 In-store opinon for N.E.R.D.’s sophomore album “Fly or Die” held at Tower Records in West Hollywood, Calif. 05 2008 He performed with N.E.R.D. at the Billionaire Boys Club/Ice Cream Season 7, at Harvey Nichols in London 06 2008 N.E.R.D. visited MTV’s “TRL” at MTV Studios in New York City 07 2008 Performing with N.E.R.D. in Berlin, Germany. 08 2013 Pharrell and his lovely wife attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at LA’s STAPLES Center. 09 2014 Performing during the ZDF show at ISS Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany. 10 2015 Pharrell takes the stage at The Forum’s Cali Christmas concert in Inglewood, CA. 11 2017 Arriving at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood. 12 2019 Pharrell was all smiles at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 13 2021 Pharrell had a mouth full of gold and a neck full of diamonds at the Chanel Metiers D’Art fashion show in Paris 14 2022 Pharrell Williams, wife Helen, and son Rocket attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.