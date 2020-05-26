The coronavirus is coming for our legends, y’all.

Basketball icon Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is resting at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, his family said Monday.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” his son Patrick Ewing, Jr., said in a statement Monday.

“My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The 57-year-old former New York Knicks baller announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

On Twitter, he wrote: “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Those who grew up in the ’90s remember Ewing as a legend. He had a 17-year career in the NBA and was an 11-time All-Star. Ewing appeared in the NBA Finals twice and won two Olympic gold medals. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for his individual career and as part of the 1992 Olympics team.

Ewing has been the coach of the men’s basketball team at his alma mater, Georgetown University, since 2017.