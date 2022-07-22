Dapo Sho (@daposho)

Actress Paige Hurd celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend, entering her 30’s in princess fashion with a grand bash in Los Angeles.

Not only was the veteran actress of Power Book II: Ghost, and Everybody Hates Chris fame celebrating turning 30 years young, but she also commemorated just over two decades of success in the film and television industry.

“I still can’t wrap my brain around the fact that I’m turning 30!” Hurd shared with ESSENCE. “That’s just wild to me, but also exciting because I’m ready for what’s next! I’ve been in this industry for over twenty years and I’m just getting started.”

Hurd’s family, friends, and loved ones from all over the nation and even Puerto Rico poured into the Hollywood affair. Guests included Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Michael Jai White and his wife Gillian White, Hurd’s Godmother Tashera Simmons, and more. The theme was “Enchanted Forest,” and with her custom gown, butterfly hair accents, and Cinderella-style coach carriage, Hurd was the clear princess of the ball.

Hurd was greeted with a video montage featuring highlights from her 30 years and well-wishes from friends who weren’t able to attend, including Larenz Tate, Meagan Good, and Ryan Destiny.

The memory and legacy of Hurd’s late godfather DMX were incorporated into Hurd’s celebration, who was intensely special to the birthday girl throughout her life. She became emotional as her godmother Tashera Simmons shared some kind words and wishes on the microphone during the evening.

“It was really important for me to include him because I just wish he was here on such a milestone and because I haven’t even accepted the fact that he’s gone,” Hurd told ESSENCE exclusively about her love for DMX. “He’s my godfather and I’ll always love him and include him in things that are important to me for the rest of my life.”

Also incorporated into the celebration was the Best Buddies Foundation, an organization focused on providing connection and improving the lives of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) which has been near and dear to Hurd for many years. Members of the organization joined in the fun, introducing themselves to the party’s guests and dancing the night away with the actress.

“Seeing all my closest friends and family in one place made this party even more special to me,” Hurd said of her milestone celebration. Check out more pics of Hurd’s big night below: