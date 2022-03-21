Take A Look At The Star-Studded List Of Oscars Presenters At This Year’s Academy Awards

The Academy Awards are surely shaking things up while handing out Oscars honors this year.

With Reginal Hall and Wanda Sykes already tapped for hosting duties, the Academy has revealed which of their star-studded guest list will grace the stage to hand out the Oscar trophies in its 24 televised categories.

The presenters’ list includes fellow stars from the film world, including former Oscar recipients like Daniel Kaluuya and Tyler Perry, as well as celebrities from the music world like H.E.R. and Sean Combs.

Take a look at the list of who’ll be hitting the stage to present Oscar honors at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Saturday, March 27.

01 Sean “Diddy/Love” Combs 02 Lupita Nyong’o 03 Samuel L. Jackson 04 H.E.R. 05 Daniel Kaluuya 06 Halle Bailey 07 Wesley Snipes 08 Tracee Ellis Ross 09 Tyler Perry 10 Tiffany Haddish