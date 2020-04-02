O.J. Simpson Thinks ‘Tiger King’s’ Carole Baskin Murdered Her Husband

Courtesy of Netflix

O.J. Simpson has weighed in on one of the biggest mysteries of Netflix’s Tiger King: did Carole Baskin kill her husband?

Fans of the show know that many of the subjects in the popular docuseries believe Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin may have killed her millionaire husband, Don Lewis, and fed his body to tigers. Simpson, who’s been catching up on the series, seems to agree.

In a video posted to social media, Simpson says he “couldn’t believe what I was looking at. White people what’s with you and wild animals?!” Simpson continues, “The show is crazy but it’s so crazy you kind of keep watching. One thing I will say, there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now.”

Since the show’s release, police at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have been receiving tips about the cold case. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told CNN, “We are already receiving new tips and we hope to close this cold case soon with the help of the public. Since the documentary came out we’ve been receiving about six tips a day related to this case. We are looking into each one thoroughly.”

Lewis has been missing since 1997 and Chronister says while the series was entertaining, it did not present any new information. While everyone investigators spoke with had theories about what happened to Lewis, there has never been enough information to charge anyone with a crime or to conclude that a crime was committed.