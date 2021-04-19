Amanda Edwards/Getty Images and Jason Koerner/Getty Images

More than a week after publicly announcing that they’re expecting twin boys together, Nick Cannon and partner Abby De La Rosa celebrated the upcoming arrival of their sons with a colorful baby shower.

The theme of the event was “Club Tummy,” which has been the playful theme that De La Rosa, a popular DJ, has gone with throughout her pregnancy. She’s even posted videos over the months with headphones on her bump playing special tunes for her babies.

With the “club” theme in mind, De La Rosa actually got on the ones and twos at her own shower to play some hits, there was bottle service courtesy of the mama-to-be, and an “…Ended up at Club Tummy” neon sign surrounded by sparklers.

Cannon showed up ready to partake in the activities, including the dirty diaper game, and dancing with De La Rosa to “La Chona.” She is Mexican, so that classic, as well as signature Mexican treats and other cultural moments were a significant part of the festivities.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

As previously mentioned, Cannon and De La Rosa announced they were expecting through a gorgeous maternity shoot.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,

Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” she wrote at the time. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both”

The news left many people talking, especially since Cannon welcomed a daughter with on-again, off-again partner Brittany Bell late last year, and he seemed to be in a relationship most recently with photographer and model Lanisha Cole. But Cannon did state previously that monogamy wasn’t for him. He celebrated Valentine’s Day with De La Rosa, Bell and Cole separately, so there seems to be no confusion in his relationships.

“I think I’ll never be able to be with just one woman again,” he said on T.I.’s podcast ExpediTIously in 2019. “That’s going to be tough for me. I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage but I can’t do that. The reason why we split up had nothing to do with infidelity, nothing like that. But I knew I would never get married again. Once I stepped away from that, I [realized] that construct is not designed for me.”

He added, “I love women, I love various women, and they understand how I move.”