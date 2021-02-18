9 Celebrity Kids Destined To Be The Next Generation Of Hollywood Royalty

Glance at any Hollywood call sheet and you might just think talent is hereditary. The children of today’s chart-toppers, comedy giants, and movie stars are beginning to launch their own careers in the spotlight.

From Weezy’s daughter popping up on tracks to spit her truth, to Natalia Bryant signing with one of the world’s biggest modeling agencies, to Damon Wayans Jr. becoming the go-to guy for the offbeat romantic comedy, Black Hollywood’s next generation is coming in strong.

Bella Murphy is just one of the names we’re sure you’ll be hearing a lot more of, not just because she’s the now-grown-up daughter of comedic legend Eddie Murphy, but because she’s building a name for herself, starring opposite him in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video release Coming 2 America. Not to mention, she’s already landed her first ESSENCE cover and she even photographed her dad for our cover story in the March/April issue.

The 19-year-old is in good company when it comes to her fellow celebrity offspring, many of whom are working on projects directly connected to their parents while others are choosing to do their own thing in similar lanes. No matter the avenue, these nine up-and-comers prove following in their famous parents’ footsteps is a good look. Here’s who we have our eye on as the next generation of Hollywood royalty.