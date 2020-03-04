Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Talk show host Wendy Williams recently claimed that security at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan profiled her and friends, Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Marlo Hampton and Nene Leakes. Still, Leakes recently revealed she didn’t quite see it that way.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning, Leakes said she “thought security was just there.”

“I was there, but I didn’t see it like how she saw it, I didn’t see it like how Marlo saw it. I did see security, but I just thought security was just there, I don’t know,” she explained.

Leakes added that she wasn’t paying much attention to the situation as she was busy making a purchase. “I feel like her and Marlo were playing a little bit in the store, like playing around laughing,” she explained.

“Marlo mentioned it to me, she said ‘Do you know security has been following us since we got here?’ I said, ‘Really? I didn’t pay them any attention.’ And Marlo said, ‘I think they’re just fascinated.'”

Bergdorf has since released a statement about the situation, telling ESSENCE in an email, “We take each of our customers’ concerns seriously and we regret not meeting…expectations.”