What happens with a big sister battles with her little sis? It results in a hilarious battle between Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes and her longtime friend, Marlo Hampton.

The two stopped by ESSENCE recently and dished all about the latest season and their fashions, which fans can’t get enough of. But we also put them to the test in our game about Black culture and trivia, The B Side.

Not only did we ask them to name as many housewives as they could in 10 seconds, we also quizzed them on hit 90s sitcom, Martin. (Can you guess what Gina got her head stuck in during a popular episode?) While Leakes had a hilarious answer, Hampton got it right!

Check out how the two fared in our latest episode of The B Side!