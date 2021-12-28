19 Moments Of Vintage Black Joy You Didn’t Know You Didn’t Know You Needed To See

The year 2021 is ending with an Omarion-sized bang so we’re looking to the past for some sugar and spice.
Despite what mainstream media may show of Black life, we don’t just exist to resist and persist. We smile, we cuddle, we laugh, we love, we care and we have done so since the beginning of time.
Spend time with some of your favorite faces from Broadway, the big screen, basketball courts, and record shelves as they share a canoodle and a kiki with their friends, family, and fellow glitterarti in these fun throwback snapshots caught over the decades. Catfights might get more clicks but even divas form bonds and have fun with their fellow friends in the spotlight.
See an actor and activist kick off his career with a co-worker in the sound booth. Watch a beauty-queen-turned-Broadway-baby nestle into mommy mode. See two superstars come together at an iconic New York landmark. Follow a transformational talent as he kicks it with an R&B legend. Witness a ‘90s dream girl before she snagged an Oscar as she shares a moment with a certified musical genius. Watch a popping “pusher man” teach us how to pull up in style. Look at a television mother and son duo as they “D up” on the court, and a real mother and son prep for a huge occasion.
Relive some enchanting moments by checking out 19 moments of Black joy below.
Nat King Cole And Diahann Carroll
The pair shared a giggle in the studio.
Harry Belafonte And Margaret Tynes
This pair was known for their voices but we’re in love with their smiles.
Curtis Mayfield At Studio 54
Mayfield cut a rug at Studio 54.
Curtis Mayfield
Then he posted up out front with the squad in the big boy. A gawd!
Grace Jones And Tina Turner
The two rebels linked up for some laughs at the Ritz.
Andre Harrell And Halle Berry
The late Andre Harrell and Halle ‘I Never Age’ Berry shared a laugh on the set of risky business.
Luther Vandross And Will Smith
They kicked it backstage at the Grammys in a pair of eye-catching jackets.
Stevie Wonder And Whitney Houston
The legendary vocalists were all smiles when they came together at an event.
Denzel Washington And Sheryl Lee Ralph
The young actors popped out to support the charity’s work.
Danitra Vance And Loretta Devine
Danitra Vance and Loretta Devine had a kiki on the carpet at the “Sticky Fingers” premiere.
First Priority Music Takes A Cruise Around Manhattan
MC Lyte kicks it with Mahogony and Swatch on a cruise around Manhattan.
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams posed for a few pictures with her eldest children Melanie and Jillian.
Phylicia Rashad And Malcolm Jamal Warner
We’re here for everything about this moment between the fictional mother and son.
Lil’ Kim And Missy Elliot
If there’s anything more special than a life long friendship we haven’t found it.
Quincy Jones And Eddie Murphy
We love to see Black men loving on each other!
Diddy
Brother Love took a moment with Mom Dukes before a Sean John show before selling and reacquiring the brand years later. Miss Janice ain’t raise no fools!
Diana Ross And Tracee Ellis Ross
So an iconic Diva, a Golden Globe winner and a camel walk into the Jerusalem sun…
Clive Davis’ Annual Grammy Party
A few years later they tore up at the stage at Clive Davis’ legendary Grammys party. The family that plays together….
The Opening of DreamGirls
Loretta Devine, Sylvester Stallone and Sheryl Lee Ralph share a moment backstage at the opening of the musical in 1982.