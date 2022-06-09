Missy Elliott got the best friend surprise she could ask for, and shared it with all of her fans just in time for National Best Friend Day. The surprise in question? A pop-up from none other than her good friend Janet Jackson!

Elliott took to Instagram to share the news of the much-needed sister-friend time on Wednesday afternoon, revealing that she had been feeling isolated and disconnected from her friends and loved ones during the last two years of the pandemic. While venting to Jackson about her feelings, the superstar offered to drop everything and fly halfway across the world to spend time with her.

“Let me tell y’all something,” Eliott began, with Jackson sitting in the background. “Y’all don’t have a friend like I got. She hopped on a plane and came – I don’t even know where she came from! But she’s here,” she laughed. “That’s a real friend. Give it up for Ms. Janet Jackson. LEGEND!”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 25: Janet Jackson and Missy Elliott attend the Essence 9th annual Black Women in Music at Highline Ballroom on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Essence)

“For the last 2 years I’m sure like for many it was really emotionally draining,” Elliott captioned the video. “Going from being outside to being isolated from family & friends.”

“Well, the other day Janet Jackson and I [were] chopping it up on the phone and I spoke about how I missed everyone and how this year I wanted to make sure I see her, and she casually said ‘I’ll fly to where you are on the 5th.’ Well honestly, I didn’t think much of it just because she is my friend for 24 years she is still Ms. Jackson if you NASTY and stays BOOKED & BUSY since 7 years old be VERY CLEAR,” Eliott continued.

“But sure enough, the 5th came and she text me and said ‘I’m here.’ I began to tear up because she flew all the way from LONDON and spent two days with me and we cut up and laughed for 2 days straight! I sure needed that just to laugh & feel at peace.”

Elliott and Jackson first became friends while collaborating on Jackson’s hit 1998 single “Son of a Gun,” and have been going strong as besties for over two decades since. Eliott closed her caption with a sweet message of thanks for her friend coming to her side at her time of need.

“JJ, I Love you ’til Earth is no more! You don’t have to sell another album you will always be THE ICONIC, THE LEGENDARY, THE FASHIONISTA MOTHA to me! Thank you for being a friend!”