As we near the end of the presidential campaign trail and Election Day is just around the corner, more and more celebrities are encouraging their supporters to head to the polls. From collaborative merchandise to cosplay, there’s no telling what voting promotional tactics will pop up on our social media feed right now, and the most recent surprise was quite the treat.

Yesterday evening, actor Michael B. Jordan found a clever way to encourage his fans to vote by posting a sexy shirtless photo that left us no other choice than to double tap. Jordan, who has a pretty hefty catalogue of films like Black Panther and Just Mercy has had a prominent career on the big screen, but off screen, he finds himself loved by many too. Judging from the comments and like count (600,000 and counting!), this new photo has only made his fans love him more.

To complement the picture, the actor also included useful voting tips, including a reminder to fill out your census and make sure to request your ballot. During this critical political period, any encouragement counts and Jordan is just doing his part. Thanks, bae!