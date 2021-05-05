Meet Czar! Meek Mill Gives First Look At Son With Ex-Girlfriend Milan Harris

Instagram

Rapper Meek Mill decided to give fans a look at his son with former girlfriend Milan Harris as the child’s first birthday approaches.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his excitement in getting to spend time with his son soon enough and shared the child’s name: Czar. He shared an adorable photo of his youngest son, who was decked out in diamond chains (which he nibbled on as babies do), a Burberry bucket hat, white button up shirt and ripped jeans.

“Happy bday czar love you tomar your first big day!!!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 can’t wait to see you love you!!!” he wrote.

Since Czar was born last May (on Meek’s birthday actually), his parents have kept his face hidden, with his mom continuing to do so as recently as two days ago in a photo. As he prepares to turn one though, it looks as if they’re getting a bit more comfortable sharing him with fans.

Meek and Milan went public with their relationship in 2019, but broke up three months after welcoming their son. The star actually announced the news on social media, saying the two had decided that they would “remain friends and build our child as separate parents…we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding.” As far as the fashion designer, she used the opportunity to address the news of their breakup to instead, bring attention to getting justice for Breonna Taylor. Fully embracing motherhood since welcoming her son, she has gone on to create a parenting page for moms called the “Mamanaire Club.”

While Czar is Milan’s first child, Meek has two older children in sons Murad and Rihmeek.