Maya Rudolph had just two words when she learned Senator Kamala Harris had been chosen as presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s running mate: “Oh shit.”

“That’s spicy,” the Saturday Night Live star told Entertainment Weekly.

Harris was revealed as Biden’s pick just as Rudolph was participating in a virtual panel discussion with her fellow Emmy nominees.

Rudolph’s portrayal of Harris on the long-running sketch comedy series earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Her name immediately began trending on Twitter after news broke that Harris’ name was added to the ballot.

“Somebody’s gonna be very busy now,” said panelist and Emmy nominee Wandy Sykes.

Like Sykes, many people assumed Rudolph would be called on to reprise portraying Harris as “America’s fun aunt.”

Saturday Night Live has been forced to reformat due to the pandemic, but Rudolph is looking forward to returning to the set.

“I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out I’m sure [creator] Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there,” she said.