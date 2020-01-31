Mase Calls Out Diddy For Alleged ‘Unfair’ Business Practices

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Rapper Mase is calling out Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs for alleged unfair business practices.

Mase took to Instagram to respond to Diddy’s speech at Clive Davis’ recent pre-Grammys party, where the music mogul slammed the Grammys for “discrimination and injustice everywhere.”

“Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys,” the Bad Boy founder said. “Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be.”

Mase, however, felt that Diddy’s comments were hypocritical, sharing on social media, “I heard your #Grammy speech about how you are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative.”

“Your past business practices knowingly have continued to purposely starve your artist[s] and been extremely unfair to the very same artist[s] that helped you obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label.”

“You still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which you gave me $20k,” Mase continued, adding that he felt Diddy was “robbing” him, and that mogul was operating under a “horrendous business model.”

“However, people would always ask what’s up w[ith] Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue,” the rapper claimed. “So many great moments and people’s lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with you in the face of death without flinching & you still wouldn’t do right.”

In a 2017 interview with Angie Martinez, Mase opened up about his strained relationship with Diddy, stating that he continued to do Bad Boy events to “be the bigger person.”

The Bad Body founder previously said in a 2012 Hot 97 interview that he “and Mase are cool, we’ve kept in touch over the years. I love Mase.”

“If it wasn’t for Mase, I wouldn’t be at where I’m at today. Me and him was like Batman and Robin,” Diddy continued.

So far, he hasn’t responded to Mase’s recent claims on his business practices.

