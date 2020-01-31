Mase Calls Out Diddy For Alleged ‘Unfair’ Business Practices
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images
By Sydney Scott ·

Rapper Mase is calling out Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs for alleged unfair business practices.

Mase took to Instagram to respond to Diddy’s speech at Clive Davis’ recent pre-Grammys party, where the music mogul slammed the Grammys for “discrimination and injustice everywhere.”

“Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys,” the Bad Boy founder said. “Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be.”

Mase, however, felt that Diddy’s comments were hypocritical, sharing on social media, “I heard your #Grammy speech about how you are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative.”

“Your past business practices knowingly have continued to purposely starve your artist[s] and been extremely unfair to the very same artist[s] that helped you obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label.”

@diddy I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative. Also, before we ask of other ethnicities to do us right we should do us as black people better. Especially the creators. I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself. Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model. However, people would always ask what’s up w/ Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue. So many great moments and people lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with u in the face of death without flinching & u still wouldn’t do right. I never said anything because I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free. So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back. Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us. If it’s about us owning, it can’t be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind “Love”. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families

“You still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which you gave me $20k,” Mase continued, adding that he felt Diddy was “robbing” him, and that mogul was operating under a “horrendous business model.”

“However, people would always ask what’s up w[ith] Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue,” the rapper claimed. “So many great moments and people’s lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with you in the face of death without flinching & you still wouldn’t do right.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean “Diddy” Combs accepts the President’s Merit Award onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

In a 2017 interview with Angie Martinez, Mase opened up about his strained relationship with Diddy, stating that he continued to do Bad Boy events to “be the bigger person.”

The Bad Body founder previously said in a 2012 Hot 97 interview that he “and Mase are cool, we’ve kept in touch over the years. I love Mase.”

“If it wasn’t for Mase, I wouldn’t be at where I’m at today. Me and him was like Batman and Robin,” Diddy continued.

So far, he hasn’t responded to Mase’s recent claims on his business practices.

