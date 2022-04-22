As fashion enthusiasts who are still on the journey to meet their romantic partner, finding someone who matches their fly may be a non-negotiable. Although it might seem like a shallow criteria to some, for those who have a passion for fashion, being able to complement each other’s personal style is not only a visual plus, but it’s also an opportunity to build a bond through common interests.

Whether both partners naturally complement each other’s style or not, there will be occasions that arise and call for coordinated outfits, and when they do, being with someone who already has great personal style will be an advantage.

For instance, we’ve seen how well Rihanna and A$AP Rocky look together when they step out and stylish duos like Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert and Cardi B and Offset are fashionable couple goals. Marjorie and Steve Harvey are another great example of partners that slay together, stay together. Marjorie has always been a fashion girl and Steve’s newly revamped wardrobe has propelled him to become one of today’s most stylish male figures. Ahead, we gathered 10 times the married couple got us extra excited to get fly with our boo’s with their coordinated outfits.

01 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@iamsteveharveytv 02 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@marjorie_harvey 03 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@marjorie_harvey 04 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@iamsteveharveytv 05 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@marjorie_harvey 06 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@marjorie_harvey 07 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@marjorie_harvey 08 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@marjorie_harvey 09 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@marjorie_harvey 10 Marjorie & Steve Harvey Instagram/@marjorie_harvey