We Did The Math: Here's How Much Mariah Carey Earns From ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Every Year

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 28: Mariah Carey performs during opening night of Mariah Carey’s “Christmastime In Las Vegas” at Dolby Live at Park MGM on November 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Mariah Carey is almost as synonymous with Christmas as Santa Claus at this point. It’s all thanks to her hit song “All I Want For Christmas,” which isn’t just a hallmark of the cultural yuletide joy. It’s also a major moneymaker for the singer.

Despite the single coming out decades ago, in 1994 specifically, nobody has overthrown the “Queen of Christmas.” Year after year, brands and platforms find new ways to capitalize on its popularity, whether bringing in Carey for a Christmas special on Netflix, for example, or having her sing at a holiday NFL game. By 2017, it generated over $60 million in royalties alone, per The Economist.

But how much money does Carey make every year for Christmas? The 56-year-old singer rakes in between $2.5 to $3 million each year in royalties, according to numbers from Forbes. And that’s not all she’s getting each season. The diva makes additional income each year through various endorsements, merch sales, TV specials, holiday performances, and more. This makes it hard to calculate exactly how much she makes every year in total. Her net worth is estimated to be around $350 million.

This year, Carey will perform for her holiday residency in Las Vegas until December 13. The lowest ticket prices are just below $100.

To some fans, Carey might be losing her holiday touch. She sparked backlash after starring in Sephora’s Christmas ad that seemed to jab at boycotts. “You can’t cancel Christmas,” she rebutted after an elf said elves were going on strike for putting them through “holiday hell.” It led shoppers to call for a Sephora boycott online.

For context, it’s been a year where the consumer has taken some power back. Despite all-time high spending during Black Friday amid economic uncertainty, strategic consumer boycotts this year have forced companies to scramble and say sorry. Case in point? Target. Since the company scaled back DEI initiatives to cater to Trump, people started boycotting the retailer, leading it to lose billions in market value. These community-led boycotts call back to those for racial equality in the 1900s, like the 1930s “Don’t Buy Where You Can’t Work” campaign.

However much money Carey makes this year, one thing is almost certain. After her Christmas duties are over, the performer goes to spend her holiday in Aspen, decked out in designer clothes. In 2024, she was seen dazzling in a $17,000 Gucci outfit. Expect this year to be no less extravagant.