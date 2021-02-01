Marc Wilmore, ‘In Living Color’ Writer And Brother Of Larry Wilmore, Dies at 57

Ten-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated television producer, writer and comedian Marc Wilmore has passed away due to coronavirus complications at the age of 57. Wilmore was best known for his work on In Living Color, The Simpsons and F Is For Family.

In a heartfelt message via Twitter on Sunday, his older brother, Nightly Show host and The Bernie Mac Show creator, Larry Wilmore, announced the news of the late comic’s passing.

“My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years,” Larry wrote in a post accompanied with a black-white photograph of Marc. “My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother.”

Born in California on May 4, 1963, Wilmore would go on to graduate from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. In the early 90s, he joined the crew of legendary comedy series In Living Color as a writer.

On the final season of the legendary sketch show, Wilmore joined the cast where he impersonated the likes of Maya Angelou and James Earl Jones. He also was known for his comedic reimaginations of stars on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family and 60 Minutes if they were Black. During his time on the show, Wilmore received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Wilmore’s accomplished writing credits also include The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno, The Simpsons, and the stop-motion sitcom The PJs — snagging voice actor roles for the latter two. In regard to his later works, he executive produced and lent his pen to the animated sitcom F is for Family.