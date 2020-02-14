Mamba Sports Foundation Renamed To Include Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant announced she’s renaming the Mamba Sports Foundation in honor of her late husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The non-profit will now be named the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to honor the two fallen basketball stars who were killed in a tragic helicopter crash that claimed seven other lives on January 26.

Bryant posted the foundation’s new logo in an Instagram post. It fittingly features a small pair of angel wings beside the signature Black Mamba symbol. “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” she wrote.

Kobe, a five time NBA Champion, made the number 24 synonymous with victory during his years as the Black Mamba with the Los Angeles Lakers. Gianna, affectionately known as Mambacita, was already making a name herself nationally as number 2 at just 13 years old. It was expected that she would carry on her father’s track record of excellence.

“Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports,” Vanessa said. The foundation provides access to sports programs for all through funding. It also offers young women sports programs with equal opportunities. Their programs address the emotional well-being of their athletes as well. According to their website their mission “aims to develop learning skills, enhancing character traits, and expanding personal values that ultimately empower and inspire self-confidence.”

Bryant went on to thank those who have contributed to the foundation’s goals in the weeks following the devastating accident. “Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy,” Vanessa wrote.

“We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”